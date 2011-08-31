How Verité Is Improving Labor Conditions At Your Favorite Companies

Companies generally jump at the chance to point out any minuscule improvement in their environmental responsibility. The reason, of course, is that they think that each solar panel makes them look better to consumers. But all too often, brands neglect human rights and labor issues related to their supply chains–until something bad happens (case in point: the Hershey’s labor controversy). And when big companies are reeling from bad PR or want to preempt a messy situation, they go to Verité, a fair labor nonprofit that helps them become better corporate citizens.

“Verité is about making sure that globalization works for vulnerable

people around the world by leveraging the power of multinationals that

often want to be treating workers well and want to be sharing benefits

and certainly do want not to be exploiting the people that make their goods,

but sometimes they don’t know how,” says Verité CEO Dan Viederman, who this week was honored as one of the Schwab Foundation’s U.S. Social Entrepreneurs of the Year. “Our organization gives them the tools,

techniques, approaches, and information that they can use to leverage a different

way of doing business.”

Verité started as a social auditing organization in the 1990s. The nonprofit was simply gathering information on where factories sourced their goods when they realized that there was a correlation between the presence of migrant workers and

labor problems like unpaid wages, sexual harassment, and child labor. So Verité convinced a foundation to get on board and financially support the nonprofit to figure out the problem. The problem: Workers paid high fees to brokers in their home countries to find them jobs, and as a result, they had to borrow money and mortage their homes and farms to pay the fees.

“Ultimately, they end up in jobs in a foreign country, at the mercy of the employer or labor broker. In the worst circumstances this is modern-day slavery, and even in the best

circumstances, workers are making far less than they were led to expect,” says Viederman.

Verité has grown from its humble beginnings into a global nonprofit that works in over 60 countries. The organization has worked with companies including Apple, Philip Morris, the Gap, Levi’s, and Hewlett Packard.

“Companies can unwittingly create problems for themselves. They can have a procurement person whose incentives are based on how profitably and quickly

they work, and in the same company they can have someone whose job is to make sure

everything produced is made according to an ethical code of conduct. Unless those people have a system in which they can integrate their different incentives, they

are going to run into conflict,” explains Viederman.