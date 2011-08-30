Amazon “Primed” To Compete With Netflix

When asked whether Amazon might ever consider Netflix-style DVD-by-mail subscription plans to complement the company’s Prime Instant Video streaming service, Steve Oliver, Amazon’s director of video for both digital and physical products, pauses for a beat. “We’re always looking for ways to respond to what customers are looking for…We are always looking at opportunities that may exist, but I don’t have anything specific to announce on that front,” he says.

Pressed further, Oliver remains diplomatic. If Amazon customer feedback indicated a strong interest in a DVD-by-mail service, would Amazon consider such a program? “I can’t really speculate on the hypothetical,” Oliver says. “We’ll just continue to listen to our customers, and allow things to evolve based on their feedback.”

The question, however hypothetical, is important for an industry that’s trying to determine where Amazon fits in. The company has created one of the most viable alternatives to Netflix, launching a streaming subscription service in February for its Prime members, who pay $79 per year to access the service. It’s less expensive on a monthly basis than any plan available from Netflix–and Prime subscribers also earn free, two-day shipping.

Earlier this month, Amazon nearly doubled its streaming title catalog to more than 9,000 movies and TV shows, thanks to content deals with CBS and NBCUniversal, and has expanded the service to hundreds of Blu-ray players, set-top boxes and other devices (e.g. Roku, TiVo). Where is this service heading? And how far is Amazon willing to take it?

“We’ve been growing steadily since launch,” says Oliver, who declined to reveal numbers surrounding usership. “We’re looking to expand and continue to grow our title count, and improve the benefits that we offer our customers.”

Many wonder whether that direction could pit Amazon directly against Netflix, and make Prime Instant a “Netflix Killer,” a misleading term critics too often apply to competitors in this space. The issue is that for any company to come within reach of Netflix, especially in streaming video, it would have to aggressively expand its content library. Netflix is known for pushing expensive content deals with studios or networks such as Epix, Relativity Media, and Starz. Would Amazon be willing to spend what it takes to grow its streaming catalog like that?