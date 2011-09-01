Where Does Your Business Sit On The Social Media Adoption Curve?

This is a guest post written by Natalie L. Petouhoff

In my many incarnations–as a Forrester Analyst, as an agency executive, and a PWC management consultant, the guidance I’ve been asked for really hasn’t change over the past 25 years–even though it spanned three cycles of major innovation in software–ERP, CRM and now Web 2.0/social media. The questions executives asked me were always about how to increase revenue and decrease costs. And about how best to do that with people, process, and of course technology.

In advising clients about social media, I’ve taken a cue from Geoffery Moore and Roger’s Diffusion of Innovation theories, and ask them, “Where are you on the social media adoption curve? And what’s your tolerance for not knowing the ROI for social media?” and developed my own Social Media Adoption Theory.

Innovators and Early Adopters

Those who have readily adopted social media are part of the innovators and early adopters. Innovators are technology enthusiasts. They love it so much they are always the first to buy, even at high prices. They are very tolerant of products that may not be perfect yet and are dying to be beta testers. They are the ones camping over night in front of an Apple store to get an iPad.

Early Majority and Late Majority