Google TV Aiming For Mainstream Success In The U.K.

Google‘s Eric Schmidt was visiting the other side of the Atlantic this weekend, and during his speaking engagements he waxed lyrical about Google TV. Very lyrical. He pronounced, “Virtually all the television manufacturers on their very high end will eventually adopt Google TV.” He also suggested a five-year timetable and then revealed that Google TV will be getting its British debut in about six months.

Considering that since its 2010 debut in the U.S. Google TV hasn’t taken off at all, and one of its biggest launch manufacturing partners, Logitech, scrapped its inventory due to poor sales, it’s a strange move.

What Google is taking to the U.K.–the region generally credited with invention of the first practical TV and the first video recording–is a product that isn’t selling, is very complex, and doesn’t necessarily marry up with the almost unique broadcasting environment, there.

Broadcasting in Britain has, for nearly all the lifetime of TV itself, been dominated by the state-approved BBC. If you own a TV in Britain you have to pay a yearly license, and then terrestrially broadcasted channels from the BBC and other networks are free to view. The license fee funds the BBC exclusively, with its status as a public service broadcaster managed by the government both directly and indirectly. This frees up the BBC from the need to generate income via advertising, and enables it to deliver highly regarded TV shows and carry out expensive R&D and experiments with new technology.

The BBC has had interactive TV in operation for 10 years, and its latest moves into online digital rebroadcasting of content, for free, can be considered as a leading tech example for the rest of the world. Digital terrestrial TV is also fairly ubiquitous in the U.K., bringing higher quality and more interactivity. There are around 50 “Freeview” channels available to anyone who hooks up a digital TV system.

Meanwhile, satellite TV is largely monopolized by Sky, the brand name for British Sky Broadcasting (BSkyB), formed in 1990 from a merger of the two earlier competing Sky Television and British Satellite Broadcasting companies. It’s the largest pay-TV provider in the U.K. with over 10 million subscribers (about one in six people), and a controlling stake is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation (stirring up recent scandals). BSkyB subscribers have access to over 300 TV channels, and as part of its Sky+ systems since 2001 users have been able to both record live TV and pause it, TiVo-style. Sky also supports the interactive TV functions of the “red button” first championed by the BBC, as well as video on demand.