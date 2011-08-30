Sugar and Spice: Unearthing the Gender Divide

Would girls really opt for pink

(a color considered highly masculine up to the 19th century) and boys

veer towards the Lego aisle if the world didn’t continually tell them

they were hard-wired to do so? The nurture/nature debate is as old as

the sexual differences that spawned it, but with two young children of

my own (one boy, one girl) who seem to conform to gender type in spite

of my encouraging them to make their own choices, I have begun to wonder

just when (and why) sexual differences persist. And having tracked down

the world’s expert in what makes boys different from girls, Professor Baron Cohen, Lady Geek was not short of questions.

I have a five-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl, and

despite raising them the same way, they’ve turned out completely

differently. How can you explain this? In tests, on average boys show more interest in games like Lego, and

girls are more interested in dolls, acting out social stories where they

inject emotions and thoughts into the plastic figures. Lego is just one

example of systemizing; this is the drive to build or analyse a system,

which is simply anything that follows rules or patterns. So you are

looking for consistent repeating patterns, and boys on average seem to

show a stronger interest in systems, whereas girls develop social skills

more quickly. I talk about this in terms of empathy, which is the drive

to identify (and respond to) someone else’s thoughts and feelings. The

systemizing/empathizing theory is a new model for characterizing typical

sex differences. At school I hated science but loved drama and languages. Does this make me an “empathizer?” These profiles don’t describe all boys and girls, and you can’t

pre-judge the type of mind an individual has just by their sex. Whenever

we try to profile people we use a range of measures, not just what toys

you liked or what subjects you enjoyed, but it does sound like you had a

natural tendency to be drawn to people, rather than to the mechanical. So how should we approach the differences in the sexes? Should we challenge them or accept them? Well, these are tough decisions. In general it’s good to give

children as wide a choice as possible, and there is no harm in

encouraging children to play with “typical” toys for the opposite sex.

But whether we should be trying to change children is a more ethical

decision; I think we should be supporting a child’s interests, whatever

they are.

I spent most of my life working in big corporations. The

typical male executive believes himself to be an expert in almost

everything — I was once on the receiving end of a lecture on

wind-surfing from a man who’d hardly ever been near a beach. Where does

this confidence come from? We know less about self-confidence in boys and girls, but we can

speculate that someone who is good at systemizing can analyse a novel

system that they’ve never experienced by analysing the parts, whether

it’s mathematical or wind surfing. If you’ve got good systemizing skills

you can apply them to systems you aren’t familiar with, and look for

patterns. Fewer than 20 percent of the people who work in technology

are female. How much of this is biological imperative, and how much is

due to a culture which assumes that this is simply a male profession? You might imagine the ideal ratio would be 50-50, but it may be that

men and women have different interests, so maybe we’ll never arrive at

that equal sex ratio. But we should still encourage women to enter

technology, especially if that is their natural aptitude, and though

they are a minority, there are women with a tendency to systemize.

Inspiring children at an early age is key, and perhaps we need to put

technology in a more social context. We’ve seen how the computer can

take on a whole new meaning when you look at it as a social medium, not

just a mechanical one.

So you do still think that hormonal differences are key and it isn’t all about social conditioning?

Well, we’ve been trying to go a bit deeper into what might give rise

to sex differences in behaviour and in the mind, and we’ve been looking

at the hormone testosterone. Male foetuses produce ten times

as much, and animal research suggests this hormone influences the way

the brain develops. We’ve asked women who have amniocentesis (when a

needle is introduced into the fluid which surround the baby during

pregnancy) if we can test the fluid for levels of testosterone. We’ve

found that the higher the level of testosterone, the stronger the

child’s later interest in systems, and the lower their interest in

empathy and people. But science does not yet have all the answers — we

need more research! Much of your research concerns the topic of autism which

you’ve described as an extreme end of the empathizing-systemizing scale.

Why is it that a mind that’s so good at understanding complex systems

could be so poor at understanding other people? While sytsemizing is all about spotting predictable and repeating

patterns, in the case of empathy, there is much less predictability.

It’s much harder to systemize the world of the emotions, or the world of

people, whereas with a computer, for example, pressing the same keys

should always get the same result. People with autism flourish in

domains where the information is consistent and predictable, and

struggle most in domains where the information is ambiguous and

unlawful. You have launched a new charity to raise awareness about autism. Can you finish by telling me a bit more about it? Well, we are doing research at the Autism Research Centre in Cambridge, and recently a charity

was set up to support our research, the Autism Research Trust. It

exists to support basic research into the causes of autism, as well as

applied research, looking at what new methods might be helpful for

people with autism, in terms of education and intervention as well as

diagnosis. Simon Baron-Cohen

is Professor of Developmental Psychopathology at Cambridge University

and the Director of the Autism Research Centre. His study into autism

has led him to develop the “systemizing/empathizing” theory to help

explain the differences between the sexes.

@belindaparmar is the founder of @ladygeektv.