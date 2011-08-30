Leadership Hall Of Fame: Barry Schwartz, Author Of “The Paradox of Choice”

Barry Schwartz: There were three sources of my impetus to write the book. First, I really did have the experience buying jeans that opens the book. So many choices, the best-fitting jeans I ever had, and disappointment with the entire experience. Second, I watched as my students, some of the most talented and most privileged people in the history of the world, became ever more anxious and unhappy about how to make big life decisions. I concluded that maybe people needed some set of constraints on what is possible. Finally, Sheena Iyengar published an article reporting experiments that showed that too many choices reduce selection. This was the first result of its kind.

Why do you think the book was so successful and resonated with the business world?

I think the book captured a phenomenon that most people in affluent parts of the world have experienced but not put a name to. So I was telling people what they already in some sense knew. As to why it resonated with the business world, that’s a bit more mysterious to me. It’s not as though businesses started reducing the options they offered customers. To the extent that it did resonate with business, I think it’s because business people could recognize it in their own lives.

In the years since the book’s release, do you feel companies have accepted your argument?

I think they have in the abstract, but not too many that I’m aware of have made concrete changes to their business model. Old habits die very hard.

Or do you still see companies overwhelming consumers? Who are the worst culprits?