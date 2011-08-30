A Store With Only 3 Products And Other Cases For Simplicity

There’s a jewellery store in Old Town in Zurich, Switzerland. It specializes in finely crafted rings, bracelets, and necklaces adorned with the most precious of stones. The shopfront window is huge–measuring about 15 feet wide and 4 feet deep. You’d imagine there’d be a range of dazzling wares on display, but think again. This vast shopfront area displays just one small item at any given time. Every day it changes: One day it might be an emerald ring, the next a gold bracelet, or perhaps a diamond pendant.

This single object of beauty is an antidote to our world of cluttered inboxes, texts, Tweets, and Facebook updates. Our television shows are regularly accompanied by news headlines scrolling along the bottom. There are weather updates, share prices, as well as the current temperature in 50 states. One can’t help but wonder what, in the end, actually penetrates. Is this barrage effective?

I recently interviewed a leading executive at a major sports channel. I was curious about the trend of displaying animated graphics on screen. She explained, “It makes us feel in the moment–important and active.” Then, much to my surprise, she continued by describing a phenomenon that had not occurred to me. She said, “We’ve learned the busy screen makes men feel more masculine, and fuels our addiction to distraction.”

According to a study the network had carried out, men are feeling increasingly emasculated, and exciting graphics helps reassert their masculinity. She went on to describe our growing addiction to noise. If there’s no noise, we feel something is missing. It’s uncomfortable and can lead to feelings of loneliness.

These surprising discoveries were made when the channel attempted to remove all the peripheral graphics from the screen. As the latest scores, updates, and breaking news stories disappeared, the men being observed behind the one-way mirror reached for their cell phones to check on, well, who knows. Then as the endless data reappeared, so the BlackBerrys and iPhones were placed back in their pockets and their eyes were once again drawn to the screen.

So: is more … more? Or has the jewellery store in Switzerland missed the point? The question intrigued me. Over the next two months I set out to discover if more is indeed more, or if in fact less is more. In other words, does our purchasing increase when we’re presented with more options, or do we purchase more when there are fewer options? By enlisting 250 volunteers and presenting them with chocolates in neatly packaged boxes I was soon to find out.