11 Life Lessons I Learned From Steve Jobs

He’s been called the modern day Thomas Edison, the Beethoven of business, and the most prolific visionary since Henry Ford. Yet as Steve Jobs steps down from the helm of Apple, he has left us with so much more than incredible technology.

Jobs completely transformed the industries of personal computing, digital animation (Pixar), music, mobile phones, and now tablets. He created the most valuable company in the world and impacted the way billions of people live their daily lives. But beyond his accomplishments, he’s taught us lessons in leadership and life. The characteristics he embodied can serve as a roadmap for us all to become better not only in business, but in our communities, families, and personal achievements.

For all us kids from 1 to 92, Jobs’s guiding principles can help us live our best life and make the biggest difference:

1) Put Passion First

He followed his heart and let the operational details fall into place. He refused to put a governor on his burning desire to reach new heights.

2) Never Limit Your Imagination

He always imagined the ideal solution or product and never cut corners or watered down his most potent ideas due to setbacks or fear.

3) Pursue Greatness Over Money

Jobs didn’t chase the mighty dollar. Rather, he focused on making the biggest possible impact and the money followed.