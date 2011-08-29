Zynga Delays IPO, WikiLeaks’ Dangerous Leak, BBC’s Olympic TV Plans, Samsung’s iMessage Rival, Apple Again Halts Samsung Sales

Samsung Announces LTE Lineup . Samsung has announced that it will outfit upcoming Galaxy Tab 8.9 tablets and Galaxy S II phones with LTE abilities. These enhanced versions of the Samsung devices will be able to connect to 4G networks and make use of their superior streaming and downloading abilities. The Korean electronics manufacturer has yet to say when the devices will be reaching the U.S. market. —NS

Twitter Hires Former FCC Aide As Global Policy Advisor. The microblogging giant has announced former FCC advisor Colin Crowell will be coming aboard as their head of global public policy in September. Although the specifics of the job have not been announced, it is expected Crowell will help Twitter formulate new policies for dealing with governments worldwide and determining the service’s role in demonstrations, conflicts, and revolutions. —NU

Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile To Invest In Isis. Mobile payments service Isis may be emerging as competition for Google’s Wallet. Bloomberg reports that the three mobile service providers are investing $100 million in the company, which is developing a technology that would let people pay for things using their mobile phones. —NS

Zynga Delaying IPO. Social gaming firm Zynga, in the middle of preparation for a potentially billion-dollar IPO, has revealed it’s now delaying its public launch. The potential date is now in November, because Zynga and its bankers have decided that market conditions aren’t favorable. –KE