National Boss’s Day

We’ve all had them–bosses with outrageous demands and obnoxious habits. To commemorate this Hallmark holiday (and as an exercise in schadenfreude), we spoke to five execs who have paid their dues by babysitting unruly kids and tracking down yodelers. Here, the hijinks they lived through on their way to the top.

CAREN MAIO

CEO, Nestio

Long before she launched Nestio, which aims to make apartment hunting headache-free, Maio’s first job was as a towel folder at a New Jersey beach club, which quickly became a nightmare when she was told to babysit the three rowdy children of a prominent patron. “The youngest went to the bathroom on several of the towels,” she says. “And my boss insisted that I salvage them!”

SCOTT FLORA

Cofounder, Blik

Most people in a microbiology lab teeming with volatile chemicals like tritium and chloroform cover their feet in shoes and their shoes in booties. Not Flora’s first boss–he wore only socks, much to the chagrin of his lab mates. “His feet smelled like halitosis mixed with a sickly sweet chemical smell,” says Flora, who now heads the wall-graphic company Blik. “I thought I might pass out from the aroma.”

TOM ADAMS

CEO, Rosetta Stone

As a commodities merchant in Switzerland, Adams had a boss who went above and beyond to impress big clients from the former Soviet Union. Adams was charged with securing entertainment–that is, finding and hiring professional yodelers. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to listen to yodelers sing ‘Edelweiss’ from The Sound of Music.”