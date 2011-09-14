It took 50 million Lego bricks to build the world’s fifth and largest Legoland, set to open this month in Winter Haven, Florida. The 150-acre theme park is just one piece of the $3.1 billion plastic-brick empire. To celebrate Lego and all of toyland, we take a nostalgic look at the last century in popular playthings.

1935: Monopoly

Charles Darrow’s Monopoly was inspired by an early-20th-century game that showed how landlords take advantage of tenants. Today, Monopoly remains the same, but the players have changed: The lantern, rocking horse, and purse have given way to the dog, wheelbarrow, and horseback rider.

1938: View-Master 3-D Viewer

The stereoscopic toy was featured at the 1939 New York World’s Fair, just in time for the U.S. to use it in advance of World War II; soldiers used the images to learn to identify airplanes and ships.

1952: Mr. Potato Head

Upon introduction, this toy was missing an important piece: the potato. Kids had to supply their own vegetable to host plastic body parts until a toy potato became available 12 years later.

1955: Pez cartoon dispensers

Originally containing mints and marketed as an antismoking aid, Pez went fruit-flavored and added kid-friendly cartoon heads in 1955 with Santa Claus and Space Trooper models.

1958: Lego

When Ole Kirk Christiansen began making wooden toys in 1932, he named his company Lego, short for leg godt–or “play well” in Danish. He introduced the now-iconic plastic mini-brick in 1958. Today, there are 2,400 shapes.

1959: Trolls

Created by a Danish woodworker, these not-so-pretty creatures were originally called “Dam Dolls.” Competitors started mass-producing trolls in plastic form in 1961, setting off an inexplicable craze that saw a resurgence in the 1990s. It took until 2003 for the Dam family to reclaim the copyright.