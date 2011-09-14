advertisement
Global E-Health Forum

By Emma Haak

Protecting patients’ medical information in the digital age is no easy feat. The issue, a topic of this Hamburg, Germany, conference, is especially a problem in the U.S., where patient consent isn’t needed to distribute electronic health data to insurers and employers. That can contribute to some scary behavior: In 2000, the Department of Health and Human Services estimated that 586,000 Americans chose to forgo early cancer treatment. A top concern? Privacy.

Impact

