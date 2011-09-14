E-Scrap Conference Talks Responsible Recycling

With today’s rapid introduction of gadgets, your new tech toy is practically obsolete before it’s out of the shopping bag. As a result, the U.S. accumulates some serious electronic scrap. Though we repurposed or recycled 3.5 million metric tons of unwanted devices last year, it might not have done the environment any favors–uncertified recyclers often unload used goods in less developed countries, creating waste dumps containing lead and mercury. Third-party certification programs are now working to make the process more accountable, but there’s a long road ahead, says Henry Leineweber of Resource Recycling, the organization behind this Orlando conference. “Most recyclers want to do the right thing, but it only takes one bad apple to cause a problem.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens