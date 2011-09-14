Financial Blogger Conference

Bloggers have long scrounged for change by trading thoughts for pennies. But top earners in the 8,000-plus personal-finance blogger community know that the true payoff comes with readers’ trust. “With ads, you can turn pennies into dollars–and sometimes hundreds of dollars–a day,” says Ramit Sethi, keynote speaker at this inaugural Chicago conference and the blogger behind I Will Teach You to Be Rich. “But
you want to be careful you don’t become a slave to ads.” To keep his fans’ trust, Sethi forgoes ads and instead earns cash by creating and selling products, such as online personal finance courses. More advice will abound at the forum as entrepreneurial bloggers look to the wiser–and richer–for tips on how
to make the big bucks.
