What Do Studebaker And Geocities Have In Common? No One Remembers Them

Studebaker

Founded in 1852, it began making gasoline cars in 1904 and ceased production in 1966.

Griffith

“It has a memorable name but wasn’t a memorable car, so you’re free to go in a totally new direction–like making an electric car. The iconic name could give an early-stage car company a much-needed marketing boost. People think Studebaker is a piece of history and might not clamor for its return. But they’d certainly be intrigued to see it again.”

Feldmeth

“It doesn’t have to be a car company. Studebaker is about classic style, and where do I need more classic style? Maybe with my luggage and travel accessories. The closer you get to transportation, the more relevant the Edsel. So you’d have to work hard to convince people it can be strong again.

Thomann

“People buy cars that project the image they want, but millions of people are driving the same car. So offer one premium product that harks back to the golden era of driving: a handmade, made-to-order 1953 Studebaker Commander Starliner, with all-new engineering. It’s luxury and style. We look to romanticize the ’50s, the American diner, James Dean, mobility, and freedom on the road.”