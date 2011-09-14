What Do Studebaker And Geocities Have In Common? No One Remembers Them

Our Panel
REBOOT CEO
Mark Thomann, CEO of River West Brands
BRAND CONSULTANT
Josh Feldmeth, CEO of Interbrand New York
AD MAN
Huw Griffith, CEO of M&C Saatchi North America
Studebaker
Founded in 1852, it began making gasoline cars in 1904 and ceased production in 1966.
Griffith
“It has a memorable name but wasn’t a memorable car, so you’re free to go in a totally new direction–like making an electric car. The iconic name could give an early-stage car company a much-needed marketing boost. People think Studebaker is a piece of history and might not clamor for its return. But they’d certainly be intrigued to see it again.”
Feldmeth
“It doesn’t have to be a car company. Studebaker is about classic style, and where do I need more classic style? Maybe with my luggage and travel accessories. The closer you get to transportation, the more relevant the Edsel. So you’d have to work hard to convince people it can be strong again.
Thomann
“People buy cars that project the image they want, but millions of people are driving the same car. So offer one premium product that harks back to the golden era of driving: a handmade, made-to-order 1953 Studebaker Commander Starliner, with all-new engineering. It’s luxury and style. We look to romanticize the ’50s, the American diner, James Dean, mobility, and freedom on the road.”
Geocities
In 1994, it was one of the first free sites to build and host a website. Discontinued by Yahoo in 2009.
Griffith
“There are some brands that are better off dead, and this is one of them. Sure, it may not have many negatives, but it doesn’t have many positives either. And the name isn’t strong enough to build on. It’s time to let this one go.”
Feldmeth
“There are brands that people love and brands that just help people do things. Geocities was the latter, and its original function is outdated. So much of what we’re doing now is about checking in–the intersection of place and community. But there’s opportunity: Facebook and Foursquare are broad, not focused, and Geocities originally organized websites by interests. So it could be a niche site, like one that catalogs craft beers across the country.”
Thomann
“The original Geocities ‘cities’ weren’t geographic. But now, they could take on Yelp and Craigslist and become a comprehensive guide to every city in America. Businesses would have listings, but there would also be event guides, concert reviews, a real insider’s view. Then again, Geocities was relevant when far fewer people used the web. Would most of today’s Internet users even know the name?”
