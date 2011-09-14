Are These New Logos An Upgrade Or A Downgrade?

Good logos are like good friends: “When they show up wearing a mustache, with no explanation, you just go, ‘Huh?‘” says Michael Cronan, creative director at branding firm Cronan. But, of course, most logo changes are done for a reason. Cronan and partner Karin Hibma evaluate three recent ones.
OLD
NEW
YELLOW PAGES
// The Problem
Yellow Pages was largely thought of as a print (and outdated) product, even though it has digital platforms.
// The Verdict
“The fingers-walking symbol was an iconic visual metaphor, and to replace it with a generic set of initials–which may as well stand for ‘Yugoslavian Port Authority’ out of context–is a huge loss. Yes, the new logo looks like an app icon. But it doesn’t have personality.”
OLD
NEW
MTV
// The Problem
Viewers knew and loved shows like Jersey Shore but didn’t always know they were on MTV.
// The Verdict
“MTV is all about reality TV now, so it’s smart to take off ‘music television.’ But by filling the M with scenes from their shows, the noisy backgrounds and lack of shadowing make it hard to see the M. It looks like a torn billboard.”
OLD
NEW
FIREFOX
// The Problem
Mozilla was about to release version 3.5 of its Firefox browser, which looked similar but had a lot of back-end changes. The company feared users wouldn’t notice the new stuff.
// The Verdict
“The colors are softer, so it appears a bit more unified and globular. But there’s nothing that feels fresh, fun, or interesting. It seems like Firefox redrew this for themselves, not their customers.”
