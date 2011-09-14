Fifty Bucks For A Lightbulb? Say Hello To LED Bulbs

Thomas Edison’s 132-year reign is ending. By federal law, the phaseout of his trusty lightbulb begins in 2012. But the heir apparent–spiral compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs)–are far from perfect: Break them and you release mercury into the air. That’s why insiders’ hopes are with LED bulbs, which use a fifth of the energy that incandescents do and last up to 50,000 hours–five times longer than CFLs. One hiccup: A single bulb can cost $50. (The one to the right is about $40.) Prices have been slow to fall.

We’ve seen this story before. CFLs were once $30 and now go for $2. But LED bulbs rely on expensive semiconductor chips, and greater manufacturing scale and technological advances are necessary to make their parts much cheaper. “If you get it under 10 bucks,” says Keith Scott, VP of business development for LED manufacturer Bridgelux, “that’s a pretty nice point in consumer spending.”

Why does it look like that?

Because nobody wants shoppers to say, “What the heck is this thing?” LED light comes from a small, flat surface–so while the bulb does have to be able to screw into a light fixture, it doesn’t actually have to be shaped like Edison’s bulb at all. And maybe one day it won’t be.

1 Printed circuit board:

Complete LED components are mounted on a printed circuit board, sometimes by hand. Because of the board’s complexity, it would be difficult to automate production.