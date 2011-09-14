“I Sometimes Feel Like A Mom” : What It’s Like To Be A Woman In The Tech Industry

// Tina Huang, 29

Software Engineer, Twitter

“Anyone who majored in computer science in college and spent any time at all in the industry is probably not intimidated by superficial aspects of the engineering culture, like hackathons full of Red Bull guzzling and no showering. College would have weeded out any women who cared.”

// Maureen Heymans, 33

Senior Staff Software Engineer, Google

“On my team of 20 people, there are only two other women. But I don’t feel more of a connection to them than the men on the team. Although female engineers tend to have slightly better interpersonal skills on average. They perceive the existence of conflicts that men might not notice. When there is disagreement on my team, for example, I sometimes feel like a mom trying to settle a dispute between siblings.”