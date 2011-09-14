Female Geeks Flex Their Skills At Ladies-Only Hackathon

It’s a hot July afternoon in the Hamptons, but the pool at this cedar-shingled mansion is empty. A masseuse sits inside alone, her hands unburdened. Instead, the 16 women in the house are hunched over their laptops, debating the effectiveness of QR codes.

“Can we make them look like naked ladies?” says Izzy Johnston, a software developer with a mohawk. “I’m just saying, we’d get a lot of website hits.”









Photos by Rebecca Greenfield

Surprise! This is a hackathon. But it’s also a lot more than that: It’s part of a movement to draw more women into programming. Organizers know that social stigma is a barrier–less than 20% of undergraduate computer-science and engineering degrees are given to women, and big tech companies are almost entirely run by men–so female coders are trying to carve out a niche in the hacking community, showing that there’s plenty of room for them here too.

It’s an important message. “Any country that’s going to be competitive in the not-so-distant future is going to need a large developer community,” says Evan Korth, a professor of computer science at New York University. “If very few women go into it, we’re losing half of our eligible community immediately.”

Hackathons seem like a natural place to start putting out the welcome mat. The one- to three-day marathon events gather tech geeks to crank out innovative applications and have become a celebrated part of coder culture. But given that men hold 75% of IT jobs, hackathons also tend to be sleep-deprived dudefests. “I spent my twenties going to hackathons, and I usually came away smelling like PBR and Axe Body Spray,” says software developer Sara Chipps, who cofounded the female-centric hacker not-for-profit Girl Develop It.

At most hackathons, the main incentives are small cash prizes and bragging rights. When Chipps began co-organizing the Hamptons hackathon, she thought women would be more drawn to an altruistic goal: to build an online game that teaches users how to combat human trafficking in New York. That’s how the event got its name, Hamptons Hackathon for Humanity.

“I like to generalize that men ask, Where’s the money? and women ask, Where’s the meaning?” says Alexis Goldstein, a founder of software-development and consulting firm Aut Faciam, which has worked with Girl Develop It.