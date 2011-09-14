Sharing Data Makes For Truly Public Transit

Cities are beginning to release live data from their public transit systems. First, developers made scheduling apps. Now, as more cities come online, the data are being used ever more creatively. Here, a sampling of benefits (some apps listed work in multiple cities).

advertisement

advertisement

In Portland, Oregon, You Can…

Sleep soundly.

The iNap app will wake snoozing commuters as their stop approaches.

Predict arrival.

The city doesn’t provide live GPS tracking of its trains and buses, but the app ArrivalTracker uses an algorithm and city API data to predict arrival times fairly well.

//Portland’s Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District was one of the first to release actionable data, way back in 2008. Image: Flickr user Danicuki In Boston, You Can…

Crowdsource trouble.

OpenMBTA searches Twitter to relay what problems riders are reporting.

Hear it straight.

How Fucked Is the T? bluntly sums up the state of each subway line like a native Bostonian would. Sample: If the Orange Line’s average wait time is 5.5 minutes, the line “might be a little fucked.”

//Massachusetts has more than 200 mobile startups, which have developed dozens of transit apps for navigating the finicky Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. Image: Flickr user Michael Day

advertisement

In San Francisco, you can…

Travel distances.

Through the app Nextime, you can plan connections from the San Francisco Municipal Railway and Alameda-Contra Costa Transit systems.

Leave a light footstep.

BayTripper crowdsources congestion updates and interactive maps of the region’s many biking and walking routes.

//Transportation in the Bay Area has a fairly messy mix of transit systems, each with its own data./p> Image: Flickr user Maxim In Chicago, you can…

Never get lost.

Not all public transit is direct. TransitGenie Chicago steers you through every step–from a bus or train, and exactly where to walk between stops.

Travel on time.

The web-based Mapnificent Chicago shows how far public transit can get you from any spot in a given amount of time.

//The Chicago Transit Authority has been slow to sync train-linked GPS devices with its data stream, so local app offerings are slim.

advertisement