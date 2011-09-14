PlanetTran, Uber, And RelayRides Want To Take You On A Fantastic (And Green) Voyage

Boston, Friday night. A lone taxi slowly rolls by Tony Tjan’s home as he sits inside with his family. Maybe it’s a coincidence, but Tjan can be forgiven for being unnerved. He knows the taxi companies don’t like him–their operators have openly booed and hairy-eyeballed his colleagues in meetings. And why not? He’s the competition.

In most cities, taxicabs and livery services are steeped in politics and old-world stodginess, as are the drivers themselves. A few years back in Boston, for example, cabbies hauled Mayor Tom Menino into court and successfully blocked his edict that their cabs must be hybrid by 2015. These days, they’re fighting a law to make drivers accept credit cards (of all things!). And so, perhaps unsurprisingly, new companies that enter the transportation space tossing around crazy words like green and innovation have found themselves positioned as a 21st-century version of “the Man” to

the cabbies’ Travis Bickle.

In Boston and San Francisco, eight-year-old eco-livery service PlanetTran–funded by, among

others, Tjan, CEO and managing partner of Boston VC firm Cue Ball–attracts customers with its fleet of Wi-Fi-ready hybrids, easy online booking, and customized services (they’ll send you drivers you rate favorably, for example). For most of its life, the company existed in moderate harmony with city-run cab services. But then PlanetTran began to hype new technologies, including Tweet-a-Ride, which lets clients tweet their location, destination, and pickup time for instant service. Not far off, according to president Lori van Dam: the ability to sync your PlanetTran account with your digital calendar and Facebook; it’ll adjust your pickup time if it knows you’re running late or organize ride shares if it finds out that you and the PlanetTran user down the street both have Monday-morning flights.

Hail a cab in the rain? How 2010. But some local cabbies prefer how things were back then.

PlanetTran dispatchers have fielded menacing phone calls, Tjan says. Staffing has been tougher, as potential drivers were pressured by peers to stick with the traditional livery or cab systems. “I worried about people shooting BB guns at our dispatch,” says Tjan. “We’re talking about using technology and innovation in industries that have had traditional, insularly run, highly protectionist-oriented groups.”

Opponents have employed official channels as well. In San Francisco, in 2010, a startup called UberCab offered an online booking agent to connect passengers with nearby livery cars. Users could

pay with their phones, and UberCab would take a cut. But last year, the city’s transportation agency issued a cease-and-desist order after an outspoken (and well-connected) cabbie questioned the service’s legality.

“We didn’t think we’d have to fight to be welcomed. What we’re doing is green, and it keeps money in the neighborhood,” says Shelby Clark, founder of RelayRides.

The city charged UberCab with operating taxis without a permit, violating fee requirements, and falsely using the word cab in its name. It threatened fines as steep as $5,000 per violation and jail time for continuing to operate. CEO and cofounder Travis Kalanick dropped the word from his firm’s name, then pushed his luck: He simply kept operating, sure that he was in the legal right.