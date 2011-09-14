Baseball By The Billions (Of Dollars)





Fans bought 73,053,807 MLB tickets last year, down 0.45% from 2009.

Major League Revenue hit $6.1 billion last year, up 4% from 2009.

Major Cash Cows: Boston Red Sox: $272 million, Chicago Cubs $258 million in revenue.

The average MLB player will make $3,305,393 this year. That’s a heck of a lot less than superstar yankees Alex Rodriguez ($32 million) and C.C. Sabathia ($24.3 million).

At least 50 everyday expressions can be credited to baseball, including “playing hardball,” “hitting it out of the park,” and “Say it ain’t so, Joe!” 100% of them are cliche.