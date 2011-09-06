Toms Shoes CEO Blake Mycoskie On Social Entrepreneurship, Telling Stories, And His New Book

Toms Shoes has only been around for five years. In that time, the company has sold over 1 million pairs of shoes (and given away just as many as part of its one-for-one model) and even launched a second one-for-one product line with Toms Glasses. This week, Toms founder and CEO Blake Mycoskie is releasing Start Something That Matters, a book detailing the Toms story as well as the stories of other social entrepreneurs who have inspired Mycoskie over the years. We had the chance to talk to him about the book, and how it might just help readers to get their social ventures off the ground.

Why did you decide to write this book now?

After creating the journey we’ve gone on with Toms for the past five years, I’ve

learned so much not only from a business perspective, but the great joy

you get from making giving a huge component of your business, and also how giving

is good for business. More people are giving in business. It’s not as mutually exclusive

as it was in the past. The thing that I started realizing is, because of Toms I’ve met these amazing social entrepreneurs. I wanted

to use the lessons and their stories along with the Toms story to

create a handbook, if you will, for people who want to start something.

How did you choose these specific people (Zappos founder Tony Hseih, FEED Projects founder Lauren Bush, method cofounder Eric Ryan, charity: water founder Scott Harrison, and 4-Hour Workweek author Tim Ferris)?

I looked at 20 to 30 people that I knew. By understanding

their stories and their business models, I tried to plug them into chapters

that made sense. So if one chapter was about building trust, I looked at someone like Tony Hseih of Zappos

and the transparency that Tony has and how that builds so much trust

among the staff. The nice thing about writing it this way was that these were people I had met on the Toms journey.

Do you have any favorite anecdotes from the book?