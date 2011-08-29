Using Open Data To Understand War And Peace

Academic studies of wars and conflicts have been around for centuries, but a new one funded by the U.S. Defense Department could change our fundamental understanding of war and peace. The massive, publicly accessible conflict data archive called “The Empirical Studies of Conflict (ESOC)” project, headed up by Stanford and Princeton University academics, will also publish working papers and other research showing their findings.

To start, the ESOC project is analyzing conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan, the Philippines (against the amazingly named MILF separatist group), Colombia, Northern Ireland, and Pakistan. According to project co-director Col. Joseph Felter of Stanford University, the choice of conflicts to be studied primarily reflects the availability of pre-existing data to collect and analyze–with priority given to “the ongoing conflict in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

ESOC is funded by a five-year, $8.6 million Defense Department grant. According to Stanford University literature, the Defense Department’s goal is to make hard-to-find data on conflicts and insurgencies available to the academic community.

Of course, the military isn’t paying to make all this conflict data available for altruistic reasons. By providing non-classified and declassified data sets and other information caches to academics and researchers, the Defense Department can essentially crowdsource research and analysis.

Traditionally, academics in the social sciences (anthropology, economics, political science, etc.) have hesitated to work with the Defense Department directly. Making conflict data publicly available allows the military to sidestep what they perceieve as academic bias.

Usable real-world results have already been obtained from the project. Felter told Fast Company that ESOC discovered a previously unnoticed–and counterintuitive–correlation between unemployment rates and politically motivated violence. According to Felter, “we looked at unemployment rates in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Philippines and found that higher unemployment was associated with lower measures of politically motivated violence at the province level.”