Using Customer Mind-Reading And Customized Content To Transform Your Brand

Experts are terrible at predicting the future. At the dawn of the age of air travel, experts shared a compelling vision: a personal airplane in every garage. When the tape recorder was introduced, experts warned of the death of radio. Listeners would simply record the station and then listen to what they wanted. And, inspired by a “Jetsonian” view of the future, agricultural experts projected a future of perfectly engineered strains and species, cultivated in massive farms.

As I write this from a crammed airport, listening to music streamed through Pandora, picking at my locally grown organic eggs, it’s clear the experts were totally off the mark on how the future would shake out. Innovation is shaped by so many diverse social factors that often expertise becomes a disadvantage. It imposes too narrow a view.

So when I listen to experts talk about the future of social media, I am skeptical. Rather than creating a vision, it’s more useful to look at the pieces and contemplate what kinds of pictures they might create when combined.

Two pieces of the digital advertising puzzle that will shape the future of commerce are the ability to (a) step into our customers’ minds and (b) give customers a customized brand experience. I recently interviewed the CEOs of two companies that are charging forward in these two exciting spaces. Combining them points to exciting opportunities for those who embrace them quickly.

1. Step into customers’ minds.

ChoiceStream provides customized recommendations for companies like Tesco, AT&T, Zappos, MTV, and Ticketmaster/LiveNation. It helps these companies suggest to their online customers what products and services will interest them the most. In an interview with founder and CEO Steve Johnson and Chief Revenue Officer Lori Trahan, I found it remarkable that they spoke less about vision than basic capabilities. They did not try to predict the future but instead focused on sharing what ChoiceStream does well, arguably better than anyone else: crunch through your purchasing and other data to predict what you would like.

The ability to do this well is valuable for obvious reasons. The company, which charges a share of the incremental sales it generates for clients, claims that in just two years, its service is delivering, on average, a 5%-8% increase in sales for Zappos, the $1 billion online retailer.