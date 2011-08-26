Can Pay-Per-Mile Driving Programs Work?

As vehicle fuel efficiency increases and hybrids become more popular, governments are running into a problem: they’re making less money from gas taxes. One solution that has been tossed around for years is the vehicle miles traveled (VMT) program, which charges people fees based on how many miles they drive. It’s a good way to both discourage driving and to put the tax burden of paying for roads on the people who use them most.

VMT initiatives have been implemented on a trial basis in the Netherlands, the United States, and elsewhere, but so far, no country or state has adopted a full-fledged VMT program, even though drivers who participate in pilot programs often support them (the programs could theoretically replace gas and vehicle taxes, as well as tolls). But it’s hard to imagine that these programs will succeed in the near future.

By all accounts, a VMT program should have worked in the environmentally aware Netherlands. The country implemented a six-month trial in 2009 in the city of Eindhoven, where participants were given an Internet- and GPS-capable vehicle device that logged fuel efficiency, route, and time of day–and provided instant feedback to drivers. At the end of each month, drivers were presented with a bill that took into account time driven and costs of use. Trial participants didn’t actually have to pay, but IBM found that 70% of drivers improved driving behavior by avoiding rush-hour traffic and opting to use highways instead of local roads.

The system was supposed to go nationwide in 2012, but it was nixed when a new government was elected in 2010.

Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood first expressed interest in a VMT

program in 2009 as a way to raise highway funds. But there was an uproar and the DOT quickly backtracked

on the idea, stating, “The policy of taxing motorists based on how many

miles they have traveled is not and will not be Obama administration

policy.” The DOT did not, apparently, want to deal with a mob of angry

motorists who were worried that their vehicles would be outfitted with

tracking devices.

Despite the DOT’s backtracking, VMT programs have, in fact, been tested in the U.S. Oregon piloted a program in 2007, and ultimately concluded that it was “workable and practical, a genuine alternative to the gasoline tax.” Earier this year, a proposal in Oregon for a VMT charge exclusively for electric cars stalled in committee. Minnesota, Texas, and Oregon have all explored the idea, and Iowa is currently in the midst of a four-year VMT study. “I’ve heard that the test audiences really love [the Iowa program],” says Deron Lovaas, the NRDC’s Federal Transportation Policy Director.