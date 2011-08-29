Be The Steve Jobs Of Your Company

Apple will be fine without Steve Jobs. Because Steve Jobs isn’t just a CEO, he’s an idea and an idea that all companies should embrace. I know, because I aspire to bring him to life every day at my company.

Steve Jobs represents an ethos that is core to Apple’s culture. He, as an idea, is a simple one. It’s all about building amazing, intuitive, life-changing products that people love. To embody this principle, Apple doesn’t need Jobs. It can live on through the shared vision of Apple’s talented people who deeply care and are dedicated to creating greatness. As long as that culture continues to thrive in Cupertino, Apple will be fine.

That said, it’s also a culture other companies would be well-served to have. As MarketWatch reporter Brett Arends wrote last night, “What Apple has achieved isn’t impossible. Why don’t more companies do it?”

Because it’s really, really hard. At HUGE, we all come together, every day, to try to build Apple-caliber digital products that people love to use. That’s what our clients are asking from us when they hire us to create a new mobile application, website, social media experience, outdoor digital installation or anything else. They want us to produce something so special, something that’s so genuinely loved by their users, that their business is dramatically transformed as a result.

That’s no easy task. It means pushing yourself to design something, and then throwing it all away to try to make it better. It means constantly challenging yourself to see if the experience can be easier, more beautiful, simpler, more elegant, more in tune with what people will embrace. It’s a painstaking undertaking that means sweating all the details, because your heart and soul is in it, and because it’s become your baby and you want it to be absolutely perfect.

Then one day you release it to the world – in our case turning it over to our clients and their audience – and you hope for the best. You catch yourself holding your breath, sitting at the edge of your seat, engaged in a very pregnant pause waiting for feedback. But in your heart of hearts, you know that it will be ok and the product will be a success for one simple reason: you designed it for yourself. That’s the secret to all great design: you may not be a member of the product’s target demographic, and you may never use it in real life, but you designed it for yourself. And your goal was to build a revolutionary product. Your self-imposed expectation of performance exceeds that of most technology users in the world. And that’s what makes great products great.

But most people don’t bother to do this. That’s why Apple is such a standout. For many the passion, the heartache and the pressure that’s required is just too much. They fall back to what is easy: mediocrity. They punch the clock, go home at five to play soccer with the kids, and don’t really push themselves or their team toward greatness.