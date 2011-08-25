Tim Cook: Apple Won’t Change, China Mobile Is Huge, Google’s Gundotra Toasts Jobs, RIM Reveals BlackBerry Music

WikiLeaks: U.S. Firms, Lobbyists Disproportionately Influenced Spanish Internet Policy . A 2009 diplomatic cable claims American government officials served as middlemen who relayed “concerns” over Spain’s lax piracy policies from the MPAA and the RIAA to Spanish President Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero. Following a meeting between Zapatero’s advisors and a “senior White House official,” the Spanish President allegedly successfully leaned on the country’s major ISPs to introduce robust anti-piracy controls. — NU

Twitter words are creeping into your dictionary. Earlier this week, the Oxford English Dictionary added techno-lingo “retweet,” “woot” and “sexting” to the latest edition of the Concise OED. Not to be outdone, Merriam-Webster announced that it has recognized and defined “tweet (verb),” (yes, in under 140 characters) and “social media.” —NS

Cook Emails Apple Staff. Tim Cook has just emailed his staff at Apple, his first CEO all-hands address, to reassure them that “Apple is not going to change.” Jobs is still leading from the top, and the culture he drove into the company is in its very “DNA.” Apple will remain a “magical place.” –KE

–Updated 10:45 a.m. EST

China Mobile Is Biggest Network In Revenues And Users. China Mobile has revealed its half-year profits at $9.6 billion, from revenues of nearly $40 billion–rival China Telecom only managed one sixth of these takings. Apple is rumored to be releasing the iPhone on CM’s network soon, because until now it’s only been available through much smaller China Telecom. –KE

Microsoft’s Windows Phones Play Catch-Up. Microsoft has revealed that smartphones sporting its Mango flavor of Windows Phone 7 will get front-facing cameras and Skype support, and the OS will also enable wireless tethering. It’s proof positive that MS’s devices are catching up to the offerings that Apple and Google have had for some time. –KE

–Updated 9:45 a.m. EST