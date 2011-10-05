Steve Jobs: A Mega, Meta Appreciation

If you read only one story about Steve Jobs today (yeah, right) make it this one. Why? Because his story has already been written–over and over and over again, as the link explosion below makes clear. Also, this will save you a lot of time.

Sources:

1. Mike Lee, Mur.mu.rs

2. John Gruber, Daring Fireball

3. Gerry Smith, The Huffington Post

4. James Surowowieki, The New Yorker

5. Mark Milian, CNN

6. Christina Warren, Mashable

7. Nicholas Jackson, The Atlantic

8. Daniel Terdiman, CNET

9. David Morgenstern, ZDNet

10. David Streitfeld, The New York Times

11. Daniel Gross, Yahoo! Finance

12. Elinor Mills, CNET

13. John Gapper, Financial Times

14. Jordan Robertson, Techland

15. Wikipedia

16. Mercury News

17. Walter Hamilton, Los Angeles Times

18. John Biggs, TechCrunch

19. Kevin Spak, Newser

20. Deeply Thinking

21. CNN Money

22. Peter Burrows, Businessweek

23. John-Paul Ford Rojas, Telegraph

24. Chris O’Brien, Mercury News

25. Associated Press



26. The Economic Times



27. Larry Dignan, ZDNet

28. The Washington Post



29. Walt Mossberg, All Things D

30. Macworld



31. Steve Jobs’s 2005 Stanford Commencement Address, reprinted in The Wall Street Journal

32. David Gewirtz, ZDNet

Check out Design Crazy: Good Looks, Hot Tempers, and True Genius at Apple, our captivating oral history of the company that “taught the world taste.” The ebook is available through Apple, Amazon and Byliner.