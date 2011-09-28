With She’s The First, Tammy Tibbetts Uses Social Media For Social Change

Can social media drive social change? 25-year-old Tammy Tibbetts is trying to figure that out through She’s The First, a non-profit dedicated to helping girls around the world to become the first in their family to graduate. From tie-dye cupcakes to mapping the impact of fundraisers, Tibbetts has been experimenting with creative ways to raise money to put girls in the developing world through school since founding the organization in 2009. But she started small. Made mistakes. Her advice to the Change Generation: “Don’t think you have to be perfect at the beginning, just be better than you were before.” This is her story.

Illustration for She’s The First by Angel Beas, 19, Orange Coast College.

Watch more Change Generation