Change Generation: Music Unites’s Michelle Edgar Makes Soul Music

Think your internship sucks? Well take heart and heed the advice of Michelle Edgar, founder of the non-profit Music Unites. She went from being a music-loving magazine intern to director of branding for Warner Bros. Music, and then created a charity that gets kids off the streets in into a studio to record original songs. This video also kicks off the new season of our Change Generation video series.

“It’s my calling in life, so I can’t be stopped from wanting to give back and make a difference and really change the lives of a lot of kids and people who will get touched by Music Unites,” she says.