What Were They Thinking? The Little Cupcake Holder That Lost Its Way

I don’t know about you, but I was just wondering why no one has come up with a way for me to transport a single cupcake when I’m on the go. But wait, it’s true! The Cup-A-Cake Single Cupcake Carrier is here to save your sweet tooth from starvation. It is touted as “Protection for the cupcake and icing during transport, eliminating the mess.” Wow, where do we even start evaluating all the ways this product runs afoul of business and marketing logic?

Where They Went Wrong

1. The Consumer’s Unmet Need The site states that this product solves an age-old problem of sending cupcakes to school or outings with our children. Interesting, but I never realized before that transporting a single cupcake was a problem, did you? It seems fairly obvious that they never talked to their target audience–moms of elementary-aged children–to understand what snack items they regularly put in their child’s lunchbox, and IF a cupcake was a top item, then they really might have something here.

2. The Positioning I also guess the inventor misplaced that school bulletin promoting healthy lunches and snacks in lieu of the sweet treats that have led to a national obesity epidemic. Positioning is everything when it comes to introducing a new product. Encouraging the intake of a sugary sweet, fattening cupcake is considered a no-no in mom’s world.

3. Price/Value Equation At a cost of $2.99 each plus shipping, I would much rather buy a box of Ziploc baggies to handle the cupcake and not buy yet another item I have no room to store in my kitchen cabinets.

4. The Commonsense Gut Check Sending just one cupcake? Cupcakes are usually for sharing–not hoarding for yourself.

The Takeaway