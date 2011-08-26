Gospel Lessons In Marketing From “The Book Of Mormon”

I recently saw The Book of Mormon and, like most every person who has gone through the shock-awe-amazement-happiness process of what it is to sit through the most irreverent Broadway musical ever staged, I am still reveling in its genius, its brazenness, its (almost) universal appeal, the joy in its simplicity, and, believe it or not, the extremism of its respect. My face still hurts from three hours of ear-to-ear grins and face-distorting guffaws.

The Book of Mormon has taken Broadway by storm. With this one irreverent, but irrefutable success, the creators have rewritten how a Broadway musical can win the hearts and minds of its audiences. Surely there are lessons to be learned for marketers as well.

Broadway is not typically the first place I turn to for leading-edge marketing insight– despite the fact that musical theater is the basis of our company’s experiential design process, and theater is often a compelling gauge of zeitgeist. But, a musical about Mormonism, created by the minds behind South Park, that takes on the AIDS plight in Africa, homosexuality, religious beliefs, and then takes down Orlando is not to be ignored.

But between peals of laughter I couldn’t help but imagine a new marketing gospel. Call it A Book of Marketing by way of The Book of Mormon (the musical, not the actual book…). Here are its primary tenets.

Taboos Shall Set You Free: A friend of mine who is one of the producers of The Book of Mormon told me that on first reading the musical, he was horrified. In fact, he was afraid of the damage to his reputation on Broadway that even having the book in hand might do. But, at that very moment, he signed on. “Leaning into this would mean I would be the first to know what the next level of entertainment on Broadway would be,” he explained.

As a marketer, I don’t ever ask myself what the taboos of any particular brand and company might be. But the answers are bound to be extremely valuable. How far will our consumers let us go, and how much farther can we take them? What must we create to take ourselves and our consumers to the other side of that edge?