Text Messages Aren’t Enough When Natural Disasters Strike

When a major earthquake struck the East Coast on Tuesday, residents were taken aback. Mobile networks and social media sites quickly overflowed with the traffic of users trying to confirm the extent of any damages. Thankfully, damages were minimal. The earthquake did, however, raise many questions about critical information and communication systems during times of disaster.

For example: How can we talk to each other during and after a weather emergency if towers and lines go down? Which technologies and media promise the most reliability? Who is reading our tweets when a crisis strikes? Are government agencies and emergency responders paying attention to Facebook more than to Google+ or Foursquare?

The American Red Cross has released a new survey that claims Americans are increasingly relying on the Internet and social media for disaster information. According to the Red Cross, 18% of Americans regularly rely on Facebook to obtain disaster information. The survey also claims that the Internet is the third most used medium to find out information about disasters–radio and television are more frequently used.

Facebook appears, by far, to be the most heavily used social media site for finding out disaster information. 91% of respondents polled over the phone and 78% of respondents online said they had used Facebook during natural disasters; another 25% of online respondents also used Twitter. Personal blogs, Flickr and tumblelogs such as Tumblr and Posterous lagged far behind.

A video teleconference on Facebook was held by the American Red Cross to discuss their findings. The conference had been planned a week in advance of the earthquake, and Hurricane Irene. Taking place at Facebook’s Washington office, the event marks the Red Cross’ first video teleconference on Facebook. Much of the discussion focused on the use of smartphone and Facebook applications to distribute emergency preparation information, with participant Stacy Elmer of the Department of Health and Human Services explaining how the agency has crowdsourced potential emergency preparedness apps.

The approach of Hurricane Irene–expected (as of press time) to be the most powerful storm to hit the East Coast in years–makes this an even more timely discussion to explore. Coastal states from the New England region to Florida are believed to be at risk for flooding and strong winds, with landfall anticipated in North Carolina Saturday.