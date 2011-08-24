Tcho Tcho’s Digital Mobile Wallets Are Boosting Haiti’s Economy

Last year, Haiti suffered a catastrophic earthquake that caused widespread devastation–a tragedy that puts yesterday’s quake, which sent shockwaves of worry up and down the East Coast despite little damage, into stark perspective. The impoverished country is still recovering–but slowly, as several reports have indicated.

But there are glimmers of hope in Haiti’s rise from the rubble: Technology is playing a prominent role in the country’s recovery, especially in rebuilding Haiti’s ravaged economy and financial infrastructure–more than a third of Haiti’s brank branches, ATMs, and money transfer stations were destroyed in the earthquake, leaving millions without access to money. (Though, even before the quake, fewer than 10% of Haitians had ever used a traditional bank.) But that’s changing, thanks to mobile wallet technology.

Earlier this year, a fund from USAID and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation sparked a partnership between financial services companies YellowPepper, Digicel, and Scotiabank, and spawned the TchoTcho Mobile Wallet, a simple digital banking solution for the Haitian people. “This leapfrog in technology will help the Haitians bring back their

financial system quicker than if they tried to build it back the

old-fashioned way,” says Ray Ruga, a spokesperson for YellowPepper, the

company that oversees the mobile wallet network. Considering the

overwhelming majority of Haitians keep their savings at home, and often

must take a bus to pay a cable or phone bill, Ruga says, TchoTcho offers

a much safer and more convenient solution to carrying and safekeeping

one’s own cash. “It cuts out the risk factor,” he says.

TchoTcho requires nothing more than an SMS-capable cell phone–a viable solution to Haiti’s problems given that an estimated 85% of Haitian households have cell phones. To sign up, one can easily dial a code to access a digital wallet managed by a local TchoTcho agent (there are currently 517 agents across the country, at various outlets like corner stores). Essentially, the mobile wallets act as digital bank accounts, enabling Haitians to make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, and receive government aid or NGO grants, all via text message. Forget NFC technology, iPhone apps, or flashy gadgetry like Square–TchoTcho works on any mobile phone (smart or otherwise) and with account balances of up to $250.