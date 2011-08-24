Gif Shop Is YouTube For Everyday Animators

There’s a certain homespun charm to the animated .gif. The beauty lies in the simplicity of these animations: It’s easy to make one, and .gifs are far faster to upload, stream, or send than a video file. For the uninitiated, a .gif is simply a looped set of static images, a kind of digital flipbook. Animated Internet ads, for example, are often .gifs. Those Internet memes featuring cats falling into swimming pools, or hipsters riding backwards on bikes? .Gifs.

Gif Shop, a new app for the iPhone that allows users to easily create, send, and share .gifs, saw 30,000 downloads in its first month (July-August 2011) with 91% on the iPhone 4, 9% on 3GS, iPad, and iPod. It also attracted some intriguing users. Mike Rosenstein, a producer who works with Ben Stiller, has been using it to make an archive of .gifs featuring well-liked actors and actresses, for example.

The cofounder and newly minted app entrepreneur, Daniel Savage, spoke with FastCompany.com this week about what makes these quirky, often instructional, sometimes beautiful animations so enduring, and why his startup may be the new Instagram. Savage is responsible for the Gif Shop concept, brand, and marketing; technical designer Matthew Archer, a creative technologist based in Chicago with previous experience in productivity apps, leads development.

What is Gif Shop and who uses it?

Hopefully everyone uses it. In seriousness, a lot of people still don’t know what animated .gifs are. It’s pretty simple–take a bunch of photos and a .gif plays them one right after the other. Gifs are just fun. They can be really useful, too. You can do anything–but the most obvious type of .gif to make is stop motion. You can use this for educational tutorials–showing someone how to do something. We recently saw a food blog where someone was showing people how to cook various recipes. We’ve seen people using it to show clients how to use certain software that they’ve been making. They range from kids goofing off, showing funny faces, to someone showing a multimillionaire their idea.

Why not just make a video?