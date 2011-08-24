Facebook Aims Lens At Instagram, WikiLeaks Leaks More Cables, Facebook Revamps Privacy, Twitter Founder’s First New Venture Firm

Facebook To Launch Photo Filters. Roughly 100 billion photos have been uploaded to Facebook, the world’s largest social network. But that dominance hasn’t stopped CEO Mark Zuckerberg from keeping an eye on smaller players in the space. Today, The New York Times reported that Facebook tried to acquire Instagram, the fast-growing photo-sharing startup that lets users apply one-click fliters to images to give them a vintage Kodak-like look. Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom turned down Facebook’s offer, however–the second time Systom has turned down an offer from Zuck actually. But that hasn’t stopped Facebook, which is said to be in the process of building its own set of photo filters. –AC

–Updated 6:00 p.m. EST +1 Button To Link To Google+. Google has empowered their +1 button. Soon, when you click the little button on a site you like, a dialogue box will flip open with options to comment on it, pick Google+ circles to share it with, and post the link directly to Google+. Publishers will be able to customize the the way the text, images and headlines on the Google+ post appear, the bit of the post that Google is collectively christening “+1 Snippets.” —NS –Updated 2:30 p.m. EST Dutch Court Bans Samsung Galaxy Phones Across Europe. A Dutch court has granted Apple a preliminary injunciton against Samsung’s Galaxy products across all of Europe (excepting its tablet line), replacing a ban that was temporarily lifted by a German court last week. Apple alleges Samsung has copied its iPhone designs verbatim, and the Dutch judge agrees. –KE Apple Tops Retail Sales Per Area. Apple’s just topped a survey of top U.S. retailers by RetailSails for the sales it generates per square foot of its many high street stores. Apple’s figure rose by nearly 50% on last year’s number to around 5,600 sales per square foot–nearly twice that of second place high-value retailer Tiffany&Co, and over five times more than the next highest tech store, Gamestop. –KE –Updated 9:00 a.m. EST

WikiLeaks Outs More Diplomatic Cables. As announced by a flurry of tweets from its Twitter account, WikiLeaks has released another tranche of data from its secret diplomatic cables haul. The files contain information about arms sales to Libya, the division of Tibet, and other controversial political moves in countries across Latin America. After the leak, WikiLeaks says it’s suffering a sustained DDoS hack attack –KE Facebook Overhauls Privacy. Facebook has just radically overhauled its privacy settings, in a move inspired by the transparent and flexible privacy controls of its new rival Google+. Users now get extra control over what’s posted in their page, and can adjust settings on a per-item basis–meaning some data can be shared by everyone and some can be kept more private. And there’s a one-click move to see how your profile looks to the different types of people you let see it. –KE Twitter Founders’ New Venture. Biz Stone and Ev Williams, founders of Twitter, have just revealed the first product from their incubator-investment firm: Lift. Stone and Williams Obvious Corp. is a partner in the new venture which is an “interesting new application for unlocking human potential through positive reinforcement.” Rumors say it’s a way of sharing daily goals with friends, with Twitter-like simplicity, to gain group encouragment. –KE Groupon Regroups Before IPO. Groupon recently amended its S-1 form noting intent to IPO, with decreased growth figures which dented its valuation–and now it’s trying to regroup by appointing a new sales chief from within Citydeal, the European deals business it bought in 2010. Christopher Muhr is moving from London to the U.S. to take up post and drive more sales in the months before Groupon’s IPO. –KE Android Malware Soars. Innovation of the unpleasant kind is happening in the Android world, with malware attacks leaping 76% in the second quarter of 2011 compared to the first, according to security firm McAfee. It went from the third most targeted mobile OS to the first, possibly driven by booming sales. Apple’s iOS and HP’s WebOS were the only platforms to avoid attacks in the period. –KE –Updated 5:30 a.m. EST

