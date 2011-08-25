For Students, Qykno Makes Every Day Career Day

advertisement

Here’s what educators don’t talk enough about: That a child’s success has more to do with whom and what they are

exposed to, contrary to a current focus on test scores and talent shows that

mean something only within the short-term progress and small-sized ecosystem of

the school. Teachers know that a very bright student can go

from making top grades to barely getting by academically. Why does that

happen? Research tells us that the world around that student began to affect

them in tremendous ways, and this isn’t limited to the poor kid in Harlem or

the farmer’s daughter in rural Kansas. Kids who fail to connect scholastic achievement

with professional opportunities are more likely to grow disinterested

in more-demanding schoolwork and goal setting. I recently interviewed Qykno Labs (prounced “Kee No”) founder Kalimah Priforce about these issues. Qykno

Labs (formerly Careersters) is an early-stage technology venture that

builds web applications for kids. The signature project

is Qykno, a “Careerspotting 4

Kids” gaming platform that crowdsources fun, activity-based content to

accelerate and reinforce classroom learning. Qykno uses a

multi-tiered gaming layer that introduces students to career

possibilities with the help of video stories from professional subject-related

mentors (micro-mentorship), a mission/badge achievement system, and a

challenge board that gives users the opportunity to test their newly developed

competencies. Douglas Crets: We’ve

started with a brief description of Qykno and what it does, but can you explain

why you built Qykno and why something like Qykno is necessary in the kind of

circumstances for which you build it?

Kalimah Priforce: When I

was 8 years old, I

held a hunger strike against my group home to get more books into the

library. The policy at the time restricted the mobility of me and

other residents. Simply, we couldn’t leave to go to the library or to

the museum. My exposure to the world was through a limited set of

donated books, and when I read them all, I didn’t want my exposure to

the world beyond those foster care walls to end

with just those books. After several days of not eating, I won

the hunger strike and was given special privileges to take solo

trips to the local library and museum and that was when my world

truly opened up. How big is my world now? It expands faster than

the rate the universe does. That’s how far my imagination reaches

and has fueled my ambition to transform children’s lives in and out

the classroom. The key to knowledge is exposure and we want to bring career day back into the classroom but on a massive scale. I remember my first career day vividly, because I had a teacher in the fourth grade who was determined to expose her group of students to a world outside of their urban neighborhoods. I grew up in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn New York during the crack-infested late ’80s and early ’90s. There weren’t a lot of role models to look up to and drug dealers were considered the entrepreneurs of the community. So Qykno comes out of the experience I had when a professional visited our public school classroom and gave their stories of success. It was one of the few magical instances where I felt like my classrooms lessons were relevant to my life path. It’s this magic that my team and I are reproducing through crowd-sourcing technology and gamification. Our mission is to make career day, every day. What should teachers know about Qykno if they are interested in using it? How would it fit into their lessons plans or daily teaching rituals? The problem that Qykno solves for teachers is the need for a classroom-friendly career literacy tool that tackles student motivation and engagements in scaleable ways. As part of their daily teaching ritual, teachers have the satisfaction of having a tool that allows for their curriculum development to be crowdsourced by Qykno’s mentors. Can you lay out the STEM philosophy behind Qykno, and some of the efforts you have been leading to get more young girls on career and education tracks that answer to some of the important issues in science, technology, and engineering we face globally? In the United States, less than 20% of

engineering and computer-science majors are women. STEM4Girls is our first

content channel featuring eight career fields. We decided

to incorporate STEM focus into our product development strategy

because of a pressing need that we identified as closing the gender gap in

science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. We’ve already

assembled more than 200 videos and games towards STEM4Girls.

Qykno’s philosophy rests on the notion that gaming can do a great job at assessing the critical thinking and problem solving involved in STEM learning. What is your vision for how we can make students more global learners and doers, and how does Qykno address this call? Our challenge board is an exciting place for kids to engage the world in real-time, because the real-time world will be coming to them. When a student goes into the classroom on Monday, by Friday three political dictators have been removed–but their college textbooks remain the same and are too costly to update. The “current events” feed on their homepage is being constantly updated with content that comes from multiple points. The flow of information can come from their Careercards, mentors, and challenges that they are currently undertaking. We challenge our clients to think of fun ways to engage our users. A weak challenge would be for a user to visit their website, so we discourage those. For one of our clients, Happy Day Micro Fund, one of our challenges is for users to upload a video pitch about their business and get their friends to vote on them. This helps students learn how to pitch, tell their story, and market their ideas to friends using social media and offline promotion. We’re hoping that global challenges will engage our users to think very different about how accessible parts of the world are to them and how what happens in the Sudan or in China can affect them at home. If you could re-arrange one thing in education right now, what would it be? I would love to see hackathons around building web products for kids. Most edtech is geared towards adult tools and learning. I’d also like to see fellow edtech startups present to kids, parents, and teachers–community stakeholders, not just to angel investors and venture capitalists..

