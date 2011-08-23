Three cheers for Tech mums

It’s all quite surreal. Here I am in a swanky bar in a central

Colchester retail park, rubbing shoulders with 30 local mums and

waiting for uber Essex girl Denise Van Outen to make an appearance.

Which she duly does, sporting a trademark cheeky grin to go with a

personality that turns out to be even bigger and bubblier than can fit

on your plasma.

She’s here as the face of the “On The Go” Mum roadshow for mobile

network Three, whose innovative grass-roots approach aims to celebrate

local mums and show them how to get the most from their phones. Having

formed a less than orderly queue, we finally cornered Denise for a

chat about being a mum and the role of technology in her life.

How do you feel being a mum?

Exhausted! Its physically and mentally very tiring. I am

constantly on the go and trying to juggle things. Its not easy trying

to work and keep a happy calm home.

What is the hardest part of being a mum?