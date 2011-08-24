As August comes to a close, you’ve probably noticed the barrage of “Back to School” ads that hold your every neuron hostage. They’re speaking, as usual, to the head of the spending household. But the head of which spending household?

Millions of young Americans are heading out to college as hyper-connected, tech savvy thinkers with a budget and their own personal brand to uphold. That’s right, the Class of 2015 is out the door and ready to make an impact.

Their outlook on life has been dramatically altered by world events and social media. Technology has enabled their own personal brand-building, beginning from the time they were old enough to click a mouse. And when they say something, it’s not a handful of the select few who hear them, it’s hundreds upon hundreds of “friends” with open ears and fingers just itching to text or tweet.

When I was a freshman at Boston University, I signed up for an MBNA credit card during a football game. As a result, today both myself and our company bank with Bank of America (who later acquired MBNA). This is illustrative of the lifetime customer opportunity the Class of 2015 provides. Now imagine what effect my own loyalty could have had given the tech savvy of today’s college kid. After all, I have thousands of social media connections.

Recognizing this, our agency launched a study to find out what motivates this year’s class of college freshmen, and what every brand need to understand to effectively reach them.

Based on our findings, I give you five ways to friend the class of 2015.