Why the Navy Likes Google+

The United States Navy has been quietly coaching sailors, personnel, and their families on proper use of social media. But that’s not all–they also seem to be major fans of Google+.

A presentation on how to get started on Google+ was recently made available to Navy personnel; copies have also been published online by the Navy’s Chief of Information office. The guide is full of plans for specialized Navy pages to be created once Google allows them for businesses and institutions.

In the Navy’s words: “Google+ will be launching profiles for businesses very soon adding new ways to reach, engage and serve Navy stakeholders.” Best practices and safety are discussed in military-specific terms focused on keeping fellow sailors and shipmates safe. Interestingly, the guide takes on a very boosterish tone. The Navy appears to especially prize how Google+ makes privacy and security settings much more intuitive than Facebook.

However, no official announcement has been made regarding the opening of naval (or military, for that matter) pages on Google+. Navy spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Chris Servello told Fast Company that “no decision has been made” on creating naval pages on Google+ and that the process is still under review.

The Navy appears to be in the process of shifting their social media strategies. In a recent interview with the Navy Times, director of emerging media integration Lt. Lesley Lykins said that Google+ is still under evaluation for official use. Operational security is one of the main criteria used by the Navy–the fear that military personnel might accidentally reveal sensitive information online is a justified one. Military operations in several countries have been disrupted by sensitive information being posted in Facebook status updates or in non-secure emails.