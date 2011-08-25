How A Semi-Conductor Plant Rebooted After The Japanese Earthquake And Saved Car Manufacturers Everywhere

Chances are, unless you’re an engineer or an auto manufacturer, you don’t think about semiconductors on an average day (or even year), even though everything from computers and radios to LED lights depends on those powerful little silicon enablers.

Dan Mahoney, president and CEO at Renesas Technology America, Inc., thinks about semiconductors–and how to make them more efficiently–every day. He has for over 20 years. But Mahoney admits he’s never thought about them more than in the wake of the Japanese earthquake that rocked Renesas to its core.

That’s because almost every car company in the world relies on Renesas computer chips for its electronic systems. Renesas chips are made in several facilities in Japan, and one in Naka was devastated by the earthquake in March. For car production to continue, Mahoney had to figure out how to get his chip production back up and running fast.

The Big, Little Chip Picture

Japan, a Moody’s report points out, controls 90 percent of the world’s production of bismaleimide-triazine resin, a substance that ends up in chips and circuit boards. Therefore, any disruption in the supply of components and materials in Japan will have a ripple effect, potentially causing shortages or interruptions that would cause factory operations like Renesas’ around the world to grind to an economically devastating halt.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what did happen on 3/11. The disruption of production in Japan ricocheted around the globe. Sony shut down six plants, General Motors had to idle a small truck factory, while Toyota, Honda, Nissan and Mazda shut down 22 plants to keep workers safe. The Wall Street Journal reported that production in the global auto industry could be hampered for months by short supplies of parts. Insurance analysts estimated that the earthquake and resulting tsunami might end up costing the global industry up to $10 billion.