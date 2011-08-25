Building The Global Startup: A Roadmap To Success In International Expansion

This is the third post in a series focused on building a global company from the ground up.

In my last post, I discussed the importance of developing an explicit international strategy. But who should drive the process, and how can you best achieve commitment to its execution?

The Loudcloud Experience



The first couple of years of Loudcloud, one of the original cloud computing companies, which later became Opsware and was sold to HP for $1.65 billion in 2007, provide a useful illustration of the challenges of rapid international expansion, even in the best-managed companies. The business had taken off like a rocketship from its founding in late 1999–revenue grew from $2 million to $55 million in a year. While that growth was exciting, it led to a very high financing valuation for such a young company: $820 million for a company just nine months old. High valuations mean high expectations, and bookings expectations for Loudcloud were sky-high. To add to our challenges, we had more than 30 competitors rushing to grab market share. Faced with a large bookings target and nearly unlimited funding, our head of sales came up with a plan to expand internationally, opening European offices and hiring aggressively to build the business as rapidly as possible. The entire business was moving at breakneck speed, and the other functions of the company (including sales management) had their hands full just meeting U.S. customer demands. As a result, the European offices didn’t all get the time and support they needed to achieve productivity.

In the extraordinary circumstances of the time, that was understandable, but it proved costly when the rules changed. I joined in March 2001, and when the recession of 2001 hit, we had three fairly expensive European sales offices with varying levels of productivity and maturity. While the U.K. office was contributing, our offices in France and Germany were burning cash that we didn’t have, with few bookings to show for it. We ended up shutting them down, at a cost of major management distraction and substantial severance and legal expenses, especially related to exiting France.

In any company, and especially in a startup, there are far more things to be done than time or resources to do them. In a high-growth company, the core domestic business will inevitably tend to consume most of management’s attention and the support of the company’s functions. Taking the company international is a long-term project that demands sustained effort. Your international aspirations will go unfulfilled unless you start with an explicit strategy, supported by all of the functions of the company, adequately resourced, and led by an executive with the ability, authority and time to pursue the international business.