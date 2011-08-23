Gogo Vision Wants To Replace Seatback Entertainment In Planes

Good news about air travel is rare these days, but somewhere between invasive security measures and late arrivals, increasing fuel prices and frustrated flight attendants, it happens. Making the skies a bit friendlier this month, American Airlines and Aircell debuted a new service–Gogo Vision–that lets travelers watch streaming video content inflight on their own gadgets.

Specifically, travelers aboard American Airlines 767-200 aircraft between New York and Los Angeles, or New York and San Francisco now have access to Aircell’s Gogo Vision. The deal marks the first effort by a major airline to let passengers stream video content to their own devices–from iPads and iPhones, to Android phones, or newly liquidated HP TouchPads–rather than a backseat screen or other airline provided gear.

To start, 15 of American Airlines’ Boeing planes will be rigged up with Gogo Vision. The service features about 100 movies and TV shows from studios including NBC Universal and Warner Brothers with more to come. Gogo charges $3.99 for a movie, and $.99 for a TV show. Trailers for all content are free to view. Customers get 24 hours after the plane has landed to watch rights-protected versions of any movies they rented, or 72 hours for TV shows.

Aircell chief marketing officer Ash ElDifrawi believes Gogo Vision is a “game-changer in the world of inflight entertainment,” not just because of the content it provides passengers, but because it enables personal devices as an access point.

A rental library of just 100 movies and TV shows doesn’t seem like much when a 64 gigabyte iPhone can store dozens of movies, or thousands of songs. Still, Gogo Vision could spell the end of “seatback entertainment” in planes.

American Airlines’ vice president of marketing, Rob Friedman, predicts that other airlines will scramble to offer a similar service, soon. “Letting our customers own the technology while we give them content to download at their own discretion is a terrific option for people who like having that control,” he said.