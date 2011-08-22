Is Customer Service Scaleable?

Here’s a tale of two customer service experiences. It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. Let’s start with the bad.

More than a month ago, my 6-month-old refrigerator (purchased from Sears) broke. Since it was still under warantee, I called Sears customer service to get someone out to fix it. Two weeks later, a service guy shows up and says he doesn’t have the right part for the repair. Guess when the next available appointment was? Three weeks later.

Advised by a friend to take to “the Twitters,” I sent a Tweet into the universe on how badly Sears sucks. I was surprised to see that @searscares responded to me within minutes, and called me within the hour to give me my own dedicated customer service rep to usher me through the painful process of getting a refrigerator repair.

My case manager, Roy, was amazing. He should get a raise. Well-versed in talking people off of ledges, Roy seemed to make everything right by promising me a new, better refrigerator, to be delivered in two weeks.

That’s where automation took over and ruined the love-fest.

I received daily (if not twice daily) phone calls telling me that a refrigerator was coming (but not when). When I called back and slammed the “0” button until I got a live person, they had no idea why I was getting phone-spammed. And now that my refrigerator has arrived, I now recieve phone calls multiple times per day asking me to take an automated 10-question customer service survey (with no way to opt out). I am not taking the survey just to see how long this charade continues.

To contrast this experience quite starkly, I ordered a ring last night from Gemvara, a Boston-based custom jewelry website. (Full disclosure, I know someone who works here, but ordered the ring regardless of this fact.) When I saw that the ring (a birthday gift) was going to arrive after the actual birthday, I called the customer service line (at 9:30 pm on a Sunday). Not only did I get a live person, but she was sympathetic to my situation and expedited the delivery time by two weeks. She was also very personable and we chatted about the piece I chose. #Customerservicewarmfuzzies!