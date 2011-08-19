Your Smartphone Is An Artificial Limb

While you were busy catapulting Angry Birds on your iPhone, scientists at Vanderbilt university were using the components inside your smartphone to create bionic limbs. The Vanderbilt leg, seven years in the making, anticipates the movements of the person wearing it, resulting in a more natural gait instead of the slight dragging experienced by most wearers.

The trick is pulled off by loading the prosthetic up with batteries, powerful mobile processing, and a suite of motion sensors — many of the same core components that are jammed inside your precious, glossy smartphone. And it turns out that the advances achieved in smartphone tech, used cleverly, can change the world for people other than amputees too.

Vanderbilt’s leg is reportedly the first robotic artificial leg that has coordinated moves between the powered knee and ankle joints. A passive prosthesis lags behind the patient’s healthy leg because they have to wait for a body shift in order to move, but the Vanderbilt leg is built with sensitive motion sensors that help it understand the body position of the patient and how they’re moving. Its on-board computer uses this information to make informed guesses about which way they’re moving, and then move its own joints automatically. It can even detect a stumble, and lift up the robot limb to clear a trip-hazard obstacle. The upshots are a much more natural gait, and speedier and less energy-hungry travel than using a passive leg.

Battery Life

This version of the Vanderbilt limb wouldn’t have been possible without recent explosive innovations in a number of fields. First is its battery life: It can run for about three days of normal use or 14 kilometers of continuous walking on one charge. Without the advances in rechargeable battery tech being pushed by smartphones and mobile computers, this kind of performance would’ve been unlikely.