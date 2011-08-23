If You Need Strong New Nonprofit Board Members, Address Internal Housekeeping First

“We need you to find us a new board chair. We want the CEO of a major corporation who will contribute at least $100,000 annually including the company’s contribution, bring fellow CEOs onto the board, and fundraise vigorously.”

It’s not at all unusual for me to receive such a request. As a nonprofit board consultant, I am frequently called upon by NGO/nonprofit CEOs to help identify and recruit new board members who can step in as leaders.

I also receive requests from boards for new board members who will make financial contributions at many times the level that their board members are giving at present. New board chairs or members are often seen as the remedy to cuts in government or corporate funding, or as catalysts to help organizations achieve new ambitions.

I am highly sympathetic to the nonprofit leaders who call. Their causes are noble, and most of them are addressing pressing and growing demands for valuable services while facing funding cuts from every direction. Additionally, many of their boards are too large for effective decision-making, include a few board members who are no longer adding meaningful value as donors or content experts, and have obsolete structures and practices.

The nonprofit leaders who call are exactly right to think that finding the right board chair and board members is vital to organizational success. The solution, however, is not quick and simple. My advice is this: you can’t attract, recruit, and retain the board members and leaders that you want and need without important strategic work and the commitment and will to change.

Success is possible when a core group of leaders have the commitment and will to advance the organization