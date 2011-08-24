Ticketmaster Teams With Facebook So You Can Sit Next To Your Friends

When Ticketmaster CEO Nathan Hubbard and his new executive team hit the road earlier this year touting a more innovative and fan-focused company — the Turnaround Tour, we dubbed it in the July/August issue — one stat was a guaranteed show-stopper. Each time a ticket buyer shared with Facebook friends that he was attending an event, Hubbard said, that alert generated $5.30 in additional ticket revenue.

Then he showed clients the next stage of social commerce, a mock-up of an arena seat map indicating where a customer’s Facebook friends were sitting. “Don’t you want to know,” he’d ask the crowd, “if any of your friends are going to the same show? And where their tickets are, so maybe you can sit near them or find them at the event?”

At the client meeting in Orlando, a Miami Dolphins executive arched his eyebrows while studying the map, turned to his colleague and whispered, “This is sick.”

Starting today, you can see what the fuss was about. In hopes of spurring word-of-mouth marketing to reduce the estimated 40 percent of live event tickets that go unsold, Ticketmaster is launching this enhanced Facebook connectivity.

The feature is available on the interactive seat map that launched last year and is now used in more than 300 venues (for 9,000 events and counting), says Debbie Hsu, Ticketmaster’s director of product management. Fans choose their exact seats instead of relying on Ticketmaster to determine the “best available” options. That’s the sort of control consumers expect of a top-five e-commerce site like Ticketmaster, but it wasn’t a priority in previous years when the company was focused on serving the venues.