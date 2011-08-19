New World Leadership

A good leader makes you want to do a better job;

a great leader makes you want to be a better person



What are the qualities and characteristics that great leaders possess?

If you’re fortunate, you’ll meet people over the course of your

career and life that exceed your expectations in every way. When you

work or spend time with them, you find yourself wanting to not just do a

better job, but to be a better person. You put a lid on your neuroses

and on your sense of entitlement and selfishness. You work hard and as

Harry S Truman would say, you do it gladly.

Why do we try to be the best that we can be with such people? Given

the choice between instant gratification and the lasting satisfaction of

earning the esteem of someone you deeply respect and admire, all but

the most myopic of us would choose the latter.

What would happen to your leadership effectiveness if you became more

like the people from whom others actively seek respect? How productive

would your people become if they all felt that having you as a leader

represented the rare opportunity to work with or under someone that

people everywhere admire? How much harder would people work if they were

inspired and motivated by the privilege of your adamant faith in their

skills?

If you answered anything less than an enthusiastically positive

response to those questions, imagine the effect on people if you acted

in a manner that was the polar opposite of this. How motivated would

your people be if you attacked, blamed, demeaned, made excuses,

complained and embarrassed them and yourself? Perhaps they’d work hard

in the short run because of fear or even resentment. Your organization

might squeeze a winning quarter out of intimidation, but without

inspiration you will never build a winning company.