Integrating Two Companies? Don’t Lose Sight Of The Customer

Google recently announced that it was buying Motorola Mobility, yet another indication that mergers and acquisitions are back in style. In fact, M&A activity is on track for a five-year high this year. While the increased activity may be celebrated in many corners, there is cause for concern since the pre-merger hype does not always live up to the post-merger reality.

McKinsey reports that while 80% of mergers are done for revenue reasons only 12% actually result in revenue increases. A recent Wall Street Journal article highlighted the challenges Oracle is facing as it attempts to integrate Sun is one example of how companies go wrong post-merger, but it’s certainly not alone in facing the post-acquisition blues. A $300 million company I know bought another $300 million company. Combined revenues the following year dropped to $400 million.

Post-merger confusion and fear are the dominant emotions experienced by customers, your sales people, and your product team. These feelings can doom your merger unless they are dealt with quickly and effectively.

Ironically, at the time when customers and sales people are at the highest risk of defecting, most companies focus on internal matters. They are driven by financial concerns and efforts to immediately reap the benefits of the newfound synergy. Topics such as changing organizational structures, eliminating redundancies, and integrating IT systems often take precedence over communicating with customers and reassuring sales people.

I discussed how to make a merger work from the perspective of your customers with Bob Hatcher, one of the country’s leading sales consultants focused on the high-tech industry and a veteran of numerous mergers and acquisitions. (See bettersellsolutions.com). Hatcher recently wrote a white paper on the effect of mergers on sales organizations.

We feel there are two critical areas that require significant focus in order to increase the odds of a successful merger or acquisition.